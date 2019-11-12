JUNE 3, 1916 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Gertrude Hall Radford, 103, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Whitestone Care Center. She was born June 3, 1916 in Rockingham County to Grover and Elsie Hall. She moved to Greensboro in 1934. She married Osborne Bennett Radford (Rad) in 1937. She ran Radford's Beauty Shop from that time until 2008, when she moved to Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Retirement Center. Gertrude was a longtime, active member of Peace United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years; her sisters, Mildred Hall James and Lois Hall Bailiff, and her brother, A. W. Hall She is survived by her nieces, Gloria Hall Williams of Lexington, NC and Donna James Cooper of Tarboro, NC; and her brother-in-law, Jack Zinc Bailiff of Greensboro. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. On line condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.