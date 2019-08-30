Della Boyd Rackley, 96, of Greensboro, North Carolina died at Heritage Green on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born June 8, 1923 in Marlow, GA to Delma B. Boyd and Sara Shearouse Boyd. At an early age, she moved with her family to Hampton, VA, where she later met and married her husband Hayden. She was preceded in death by her husband Hayden Rackley and her parents. Survivors include her sister, Jessie Cogan of Newport News, VA; nephew, David Cogan and wife Stacy of Falls Church, VA; niece, Nancy Hinterthuer of Cedarburg, WI; three great-nephews; one great-niece; a great-great-nephew and three great-great-nieces, in addition to the Rackley family, whom she loved very much. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC for 60 years and served in many capacities. She was employed with Piedmont Natural Gas Co. for 25 years before retiring in 1979. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Jack Benzenhafer. Immediately following the service the family will receive friends at the church. Entombment services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the mausoleum at Riverview Memorial Cemetery in Wallace, NC, conducted by the Reverend Phil Rackley. Her deep and genuine desire to help others brought joy to many people. She truly made a difference in the world and will be sorely missed by her friends, family and church family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Della's memory to Immanuel Baptist Church, 2432 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Segefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
