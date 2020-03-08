RABIL, GENEVIEVE GALLEN GENEVIEVE GALLEN RABIL, known to us as Beebe, slipped quietly into eternity soon after she and the love of her life, Ernest Rabil, prayed together and whispered "I love you" in the morning of March 4, 2020. Beebe was fiercely compassionate, a fighter, partner, caregiver and defender of Ernie and their five children and eleven grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than holding her seven great-grandchildren. Laughter was her truest ally throughout her life, and she was passionate about singing and playing her baby grand piano. Her home in Clemmons was well known as a happy, festive and welcoming place. She survived the Depression and a World War in which her father and brother served. She was indispensable as head bookkeeper of Bobbitt's Pharmacies for many years. Beebe stepped in as acting mother to four of her grandchildren when they lost their mothers, and she was also there for every other grandchild in times of joy and pain. She was a soprano whose rendition of "Ave Maria" left listeners in awe. She was preceded in completing this life's journey by her father, Joseph V. Gallen, Sr.; her mother, Juanita Gallen; her brother, Joseph V. Gallen, Jr.; and her sister, Elizabeth Bray. Continuing are her husband of 67 years, Ernest J. Rabil; her sons, Vince and Mark; her daughters, Nora, Camilla and Lisa; her sons-in-law, Bill Yearns, Bruce Paolini and Stanhope Johnson; eleven grandchildren (Rob, Will, Sarah, Kathryn, Meredith, Brielle, Beth, Brinson, Stanhope, Jr., Christine and Jacob) and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the parish center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, Greensboro, N.C. 27408, or to the charity of your choice.
