GREENSBORO Fred Marshall Quate, Sr., 75, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel on Monday from 6 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be private. www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

To plant a tree in memory of Quate Sr. Fred Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries