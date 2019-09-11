JANUARY 14, 1926 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 Mae Quate, born January 14, 1926, in Rockingham County, to the late Melvin and Annie Tucker, died at the home of her son, Ron Quate, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by her family and beloved friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. At the age of 93, she enjoyed gardening and creating beautiful surroundings until just a few months ago. She was a 1947 graduate of St. Leo's Nursing School and was one of the last seventeen still living from that class. She enjoyed her yearly alumni meetings and attended them faithfully. St. Leo's was the first hospital in Greensboro and when she enrolled there, she and her twin sister, Fae, intended to go into the Army Corps of Nurses during the Second World War. However, the war ended before she graduated, and she went on to become a registered nurse. After working for various local doctors in their offices, she worked at Moses Cone Hospital and retired from there in the late 80s, after working in the operating room, medical daycare, the IV team and the OB-GYN delivery room. She loved her work and was well known as a brilliant and compassionate nurse. Not only was she a hospital nurse, she cared for her own family in an unprecedented way. When a baby was born, she was there; when there were emergencies, she was there; when someone needed consoling, she was there. She gave unselfishly and eternally to her family with care and love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven of her siblings and her loving grandson, Jay Clemmons. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ron Quate and his beloved partner, Cindy Palmer and their daughters, Marcie and Logyn Estes; daughter, Cheryl Clemmons; granddaughter, Kaysie Clemmons; her precious great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tristan Triplett and Ruby Clemmons; her siblings, Harry Tucker (Sarah), Patsy Hagan, and Clifton Tucker; and her beloved nephew, Tavis Chatham; step-granddaughter, Allyson Brock (Chris) and their infant son, Noah. The family would like to thank those who took beautiful care of her in her last days: Teresa, Demetria, Sharon, Charlie, Amber, Julia and Kelly. Special thanks also goes to Annette Henley, her niece, who loved and took care of her as well. Trellis Hospice Care took exceptional care of her and the family. Words do not express our gratitude and love; they were incredibly expert. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
