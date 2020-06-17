1938 - 2020 Esther Jeanette Quate, 81, of Greensboro, passed away at Camden Place after years of failing health and will be remembered during a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19 at Green Hill Cemetery officiated by Reverend Gene Dean. Jeanette was the only daughter of six born to Thomas Theodore and Myrtle Alberty Quate. In addition to her parents, four brothers, Marshall, Albert, Dickie and Clyde preceded her in death. She is survived by brother, Jimmy Quate, Marshall's wife, Eula Quate, both of Greensboro; Dickie's wife, Sue Quate of Stokesdale; and several nieces and nephews. Due to an accident at a young age, Jeanette was not able to complete her education but was a hard worker on the family farm. She had a sweet disposition, loved animals and babies, enjoyed traveling and a good cheeseburger. After the death of her mother, she was cared for as an adult in group homes, most recently Autumn House where she was loved and made several close friends. Jeannette's family would like to thank the staff of Camden Place for their care and attention during her residence the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Autumn House, 3902 Derbyshire Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
