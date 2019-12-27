Alyce Billings Gardner Quaintance passed away on December 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at West Market Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Pam Strader officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the church and later at Scott Gardner's home in Greensboro, NC. The church address is 302 W. Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401. She is survived by her husband, Daryl Dean Quaintance; son Scott Lee Gardner (Lou Ann); grandson, Aidan Scott Gardner. Alyce enjoyed special relationships with nephew Clyde Billings and family; niece Donna Pless and family. Alyce was born in Wilkes County, NC and preceded in death by mother, Della Mae Billings, brother, Frank Thomas, sister Betty Hughes and husband Jesse Leroy Gardner. Alyce attended school in Pineland, NC and was sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Marshburn. At 15 years of age she attended Wingate College. Later in life she enjoyed a long-term work life at both Jacques Continental and Gilbarco. Alyce resided in High Point, NC for the majority of her life. Alyce's main loves in life were her grandson and grandnephew. Alyce loved her only grandchild Aidan deeply and enjoyed spending time with him and watching him participate in sports and other activities. Alyce had a loving caregiver relationship with her grandnephew, Jon Aker. Alyce cherished the time that she spent with Jon and he was always in her thoughts. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Society NC, Guilford County Chapter.
Quaintance, Alyce Billings Gardner
