OCTOBER 29, 1949 - MAY 14, 2020 Lester E. Pylant, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Select Speciality Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held on Monday, 3:00 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. At the family's request, if you wish to send flowers, please only send house plants. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407

