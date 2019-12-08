JUNE 21, 1929 - DECEMBER 6, 2019 GREENSBORO-Mrs. Devonia Lewis Purvis, 90, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:00 2:00 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. A memorial service will follow the visitation. Interment will follow at Bennett Baptist Church in Bennett, NC. Born June 21, 1929, a native of Chatham County, Dee moved to Greensboro after the marriage to her husband, Paul in 1946. She graduated from high school that same year. They were married 57 years. She was the last surviving daughter of Flora Maness Lewis. Dee retired from Sears & Roebuck in 1991. She was a member and former children's Sunday School teacher at South Elm Street Baptist Church. Dee was a devoted wife, wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a friend to all, especially her faithful dog, PJ. She lived a life full of affection and gave the best hugs. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, and sisters, and husband Paul June Purvis. She is survived by her family: son, John Purvis of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Paula Wall and her husband, David of Liberty; grandson, Brad Wall, and his wife Laura of Liberty; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Evelyn, Katherine, and Nathan Wall. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Alamance Regional Medical Center and the Twin Lakes Community for the care and kindness that was given. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Elm St. Baptist Church children's ministry or the Twin Lakes Community Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St.
