JANUARY 28, 1956 - MAY 18, 2020 Bobby Wayne Purvis, 64, of Siler City, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst. Mr. Purvis was born in Moore County on January 28, 1956, the son of Arthur Linton and Ruth Cain Purvis. Bobby was a graduate of Appalachian State University with a BS in education. Bobby was a member of Pleasant Hill UMC of Robbins and had taught Sunday School. Bobby was involved in education for 42 years and began his coaching career in the 1980s. He served as the head boys and girls basketball coach, the head track and field coach, and an assistant football and baseball coach at Union Pines. Bobby was the longtime athletics director at Union Pines High School, one of three high schools in Moore County School System. In 2016, Bobby was named the Regional Athletic Director of the year by the N.C. Athletics Association. In the fall of 2019, Bobby was awarded the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award, named for the association's late executive director. He enjoyed fox hunting with his dad and family gatherings and trips to the beach. In his time as coach, Bobby was named the conference coach of the year a combined 16 times in track and basketball. He also served as the conference president for three different conferences. Bobby is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jean C. Purvis; father, Arthur L. Purvis of High Falls; one sister: Lisa P. Chriscoe of Putnam; four brothers: C. W. Purvis of Carthage, NC, Tony Purvis of Putnam, NC, Greg Purvis of Cary, NC, and David Purvis (Kim) of Siler City, NC; children, Kim Purvis (David) of Siler City, NC, Nikki Murchison (David) of Siler City, NC; Shawn Culberson (Deanna) of Bennett, NC; grandchildren, Jordan C. Rives, (Aaron) of Goldston, NC; Allie Grace Culberson of Bennett, NC; Dawson Purvis of Siler City, and Samuel Murchison of Siler City, Maggie Culberson of Bennett, Drake Purvis of Siler City, NC; Sophia Murchison of Siler City, NC; Will Murchison of Siler City, NC. Friends may register condolences Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City; other times at the home of Nikki Murchison, 105 Deer Ridge Road, Siler City. The funeral will be in Smith & Buckner Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, May 21, 2020, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City with Rev. Sam Grist, Pastor Andrew Needham officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Siler City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bobby W. Purvis scholarship Fund, Union Pines High School, Attention: Kim Thompson, 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron, NC 28326. Online condolences may be made at www.pughguneralhome.com.
