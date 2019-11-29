January 1, 1926 - November 26, 2019 Elizabeth "Lib" Purgason, 93 years young, took a trip on the old gospel ship over to glory land on November 26, 2019. Waiting for her for 35 years was the love of her life, Carl Purgason; she was also reunited with her father and mother, Eulies and Bessie Bullins, brothers, Dewey, Lois, Junior, and Bobby and sister Ruth, all of whom preceded her in death. A funeral service will be held at Mayodan United Methodist Church on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Dr. Pat Spicer officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at Mayodan United Methodist Church. Lib worked at Washington Mills until she chose to become a loving and devoted mother. She remained a homemaker until her children were out of elementary school. She retired from Elliot Duncan Elementary School in 1989 after 15 years of making some of the best school lunches you would ever eat. She spoiled many educators and children during her tenure. Her summers were filled with love given and received from the children of Forest Grove Swim Club and their families up until she was 81 years young. She has touched many in very real and positive ways, building lasting friendships along the way. She was a member of Mayodan United Methodist Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, her middle name was go, but most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. She is survived by her two children: Lisa Purgason Angel of Madison and Keith Purgason of Greensboro; grandson, Danny W. Holland, II (Sara Joyce) of Madison; granddaughters, Sara Elizabeth and Carly Marie Purgason of Greensboro; great-grand-darling Anna Elizabeth Holland of Madison; sisters, Mary White of Mayodan; Virginia Bowden (Jimmy) of Walnut Cove; Bonnie Roberts of Madison; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mayodan United Methodist Church, PO Box 219, Mayodan, NC. 27027. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Linda Berry, friend and caregiver. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lib Purgason and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.