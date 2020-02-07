JULY 24, 1922 - FEBRUARY 5, 2020 Edith Virginia Gann Purgason, 97, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Pat Spicer officiating. A Rockingham County native, Edith was born on July 24, 1922 to the late James Thompson and Maggie Walker Gann. She was a member of Mayodan United Methodist Church and, along with her late husband, owned Nu Supply in Mayodan. She was a very artistic person and even though she had no children, she helped mentor many others. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Purgason; seven sisters; and six brothers. She is survived by her niece, Nancy Nelson of Eden; and many other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edith Purgason and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Purgason, Edith Gann
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Purgason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.