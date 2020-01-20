MARCH 27, 1940 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Reidsville: Daisy Sharpe Purgason, 79, passed away early on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home. A Graveside Service will be held at New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Daisy was born on March 27, 1940 in Rockingham County to the late Riley H. Sharpe and Violet Webster Sharpe. A lifelong Bethany resident, she was a hard worker who spent many days working in the tobacco fields. Daisy provided care for her mother until Bethany's "Aunt Sis" died. As the first female fire fighter in the Bethany Fire Department, Daisy devoted many decades to protecting her community. Daisy served as the director of the Bethany Nutrition Center, providing meals, entertainment with speakers, and fellowship for many of the older residents. As a graduate of Bethany High School, she enjoyed attending the many reunions that were held until her health did not allow her to attend. She was a loving wife and aunt to her family and a faithful member of New Lebanon Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the choir, and played basketball and softball for the church. One of her favorite things to do was to visit the Carolina Opry and Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach each year with her cousin, Iris Sharpe. Along with her parents, Daisy is preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin "Benny" Sharpe. Survivors include her cousin, Iris Sharpe, her nephew, Phil Sharpe and wife, Olesya from Stoneville; great niece, Kelly; great nephews: Phil, Matt, and Jake; and former husband, Tommy Purgason. A special recognition is given to her caregivers: Annie Belle Ellington, Rickie Bower, Daisy McCollum and Debbie Sharp; and to her hospice nurse, Jessica Strader. They made Daisy's last days more comfortable. Instead of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bethany Fire Department, 6052 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville, NC 27320, and/or your local hospice facility. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive
Purgason, Daisy Sharpe
Service information
Jan 21
Graveside
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
2:00PM
New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery
521 Huffines Mill Rd.
Reidsville, NC 27320
