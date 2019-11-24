SEPTEMBER 13, 1932 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Lillie Marie Rutledge Purdy, age 87 of Eden, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at UNC Rockingham Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held 12 noon at Central Christian Church with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service from 11 12. Burial will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Surviving her is her son, James Wallace Purdy (Kathy); daughter, Debbie Sue Purdy; grandchildren, Kristopher Purdy and Crystal Lynn Dishmon .. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home Po BOx 337 Eden, NC 27289
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.