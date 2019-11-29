September 21, 1966 - November 26, 2019 Michael "Mike" Wayne Pulliam, 53, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at The Full Gospel Church, 231 Narrow Gauge Road with Pastor Irish Dickerson officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, November 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at Saprina and Scott Pulliam's home. Mike was a native of Rockingham County and a longtime and faithful member of The Full Gospel Church where he served as the pianist for many years. He was formerly employed with Electric Supply, Inc. and most recently with Electrical Equipment Company before becoming disabled. He was a gifted musician and loved the many jam sessions at Scales Street Music. Over the years, Mike also played for several Gospel groups. He was always the life of the party and up for a practical joke. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and many friends. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Stump Pulliam. He is survived by his wife, Shonda Perdue Pulliam of the home; children, Landon Pulliam and fiancé, Haley Wood, Michala Carter and husband, Luke and Jessica Watson and husband, Toy; grandchildren, Cole and Evan Carter, Everleigh and Emersyn Pulliam and Easton Watson; father, Clyde Wayne Pulliam and wife, Ginger; brothers, Scott Pulliam and wife, Saprina and Dakota Pulliam; father and mother-in-law, Russell and Catherine Perdue; and a large extended family and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, 308 Mark Rd., Reidsville, North Carolina 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
