GREENSBORO Mr. John Calvin Pugh, 77, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Grace Baptist Temple on Woody Mill Road.
GREENSBORO Mr. John Calvin Pugh, 77, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Grace Baptist Temple on Woody Mill Road.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.