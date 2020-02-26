DECEMBER 27, 1949 - FEBRUARY 22, 2020 James "Butch" Puckett, 70, went home to be with our heavenly father on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Butch was a disabled veteran of the Vietnam war, having served with the United States Army from 1969-1972. He was an avid Harley-Davidson Brother and spent his free time riding and fishing. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James Puckett and Coleen Wyrick Puckett along with his soul mate, Sheila Scott, who died March 8, 2018. He leaves behind his brothers, Mark (Sheila) and Mike (Mary Lou) Puckett, along with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Butch also wanted to say much love to his best friend Ray Sands (Pam). A special thank you for all the prayers and help from everyone, especially close friends: Ray Sands, Rick Horner, Bill Bush, and Stump. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
