NOVEMBER 2, 1924 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Eunice Hall Puckett passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at Hospice House High Point. Eunice was born on November 2, 1924 in Ararat, VA (Patrick County) to Jessie Lee Hall and Ida Belle Bowman Hall. She was the daughter of farmers and grew up on the farm. On August 29, 1940, she married Lacy Puckett, who preceded her in death in 2003 after 62 years of marriage. In January of 1945, Lacy was drafted in the Army. She was left behind with a house in Ararat to finish building and two small children to raise. She and a friend completed the two bedroom house while he trained to serve his country in WWII. After the war, they expanded the house which William later restored as a vacation home. Lacy became a minister/pastor and Eunice faithfully served her God as a pastor's wife and raised six children. They served churches in Ararat, VA, Roanoke, VA, Henderson, NC, Kernersville, NC, Greensboro, NC and Chatham, VA. They retired from the Pentecostal Holiness Conference (now Cornerstone Conference) after their pastorate in Chatham, VA and lived in Greensboro. Surviving her to cherish many memories are two sons: William (Rachel) of Mt. Airy, Oral (Rita) of McLeansville, NC. Also surviving are four daughters: Hilda Mosley (Hal) of Archdale, NC, Brenda Moore (Henry) of Greensboro, NC , Donna Daniel (Bill) of Kernersville, NC and Sharon Hunt (Mike) of High Point, NC. She is also survived by sisters-in-law: Ila Hall, Deloise Hall, and Polly Hall. Eunice also leaves nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Eunice was preceded in death by five siblings: Ralph Hall, Hattie Eaton (Harry), Perlie Hiatt (Alvin), Herbert Hall and J.D. Hall, all from the Ararat/Mt. Airy area. Eunice loved her Lord and her family. She cherished the family get-togethers. She was a wonderful cook (with lots of practice) and was known for her biscuits, which she baked at every family function as long as she was able. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, September 27, 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Oral Puckett, son: Rev. Bill Daniel; son-in-law; and Rev. Mark Mosley, grandson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eunice's name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
