MAY 5, 1968 - SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 James "Donnie" Donald Pryor, 51, of 1635 Perkinson Road in Ruffin, passed away September 18, 2019, at his home. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 26 at 11am, at the Dan River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, from 6 - 8 pm, at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of his father, 2013 Mayfield Road in Ruffin. Mr. Pryor was born May 5, 1968 in Danville, VA. He was graduate of Rockingham County High School. Donnie was raised and worked on the family tobacco farms. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching NASCAR races with his sons. Mr. Pryor was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Pelham. He is survived by his sons, James Bennett "Ben" Pryor of Ruffin and Daniel Blake Pryor who is in the US Navy; his father, Claude E. Pryor, Jr. of Ruffin; mother, Diane Peed Pryor of Ruffin; brother, Claude E. Pryor, III of Ruffin; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Memorial contributions can be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Jones, 391 Williamson Creek Road, Ruffin, NC 27326 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.