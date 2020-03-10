OCTOBER 16, 1960 - MARCH 7, 2020 Berkley "Neil" Pruitt, 59, died suddenly after a brief illness Saturday, March 7, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home with interment in Woodland Cemetery. Neil was born on October 16, 1960, in Rockingham County, to the late James Vincent Pruitt and Mary Shropshire Pruitt. He was employed at Frontier Spinning. Neil was an avid reader. He enjoyed bowling, dancing, John Wayne movies, and touring battleships. Survivors include his wife Lisa Manuel Pruitt; daughters Kristina Langley (John), Katherine Darnell (Bradley); stepsons Michael and Justin Dunlap; brother Thomas "Tommy" Pruitt (Cathy); sisters Susan Pruitt, Cheryl P. Beckner (Keith); grandchildren Grace Langley, Breanna Campbell, Garrett Darnell and Alicia Dunlap; step-grandson R.J. Pruitt; great-granddaughter Harper Pruitt; sister-in-law Vickie Manuel; two nieces; one nephew; and a special sis Reneé Thomas (Eddie). Neil had a host of friends and he will truly be missed. Visitation was held Monday at Colonial Funeral Home. Family will receive friends other times at the residence. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
