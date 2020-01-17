GREENSBORO Bonnie Adams Profitt, 84, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18 at Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road. Boone & Cooke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Concord Friends Meeting
5000 Old Randleman Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
Jan 18
Church Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:30AM
Concord Friends Meeting
5000 Old Randleman Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
