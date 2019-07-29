TRINITY Norma Jean Proctor, 79, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Trulite Baptist Church, 4001 Trulite Church Road, High Point. Visitation 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.

