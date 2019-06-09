EDWARD (ED) ANTHONY PRING GREENSBORO EDWARD (Ed) Anthony Pring passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio officiating. The Mass will be followed by a reception at the Simmons Center at the church. All are invited. Ed was born in Salisbury, NC October 7, 1941 to the late Pat and Lena Mae (Surratt) Pring. He graduated from Catawba College and began his career in sales first with IBM, then Xerox and finally with Digital Equipment Corp (now HP). He enjoyed a successful career in the computer industry and received numerous awards and accolades. Ed was truly a Renaissance man. After retirement, he loved teaching computer and iPhone skills, Photoshop and genealogy to seniors through ShepNet and headed up that program for many years. In addition to his love for computer technology he enjoyed photography, wood working, repairing small engines with his friends, back packing, reading and studying about the Civil War and the Second World War, traveling and passionate discussions on politics. He loved learning and sharing that knowledge. He enjoyed serving on the "We Care" committee at St. Pius X. Ed had a keen sense of humor and was a ray of sunshine wherever he went. He was always among the first to offer help and encouragement wherever it was needed. In 1964 Ed married his high school sweetheart, Kay Rufty. Together they loved life, family and friends and enjoyed extensive traveling together. They had been looking forward to celebrating their 55th anniversary in August. Ed was so proud of his children, Jason and Jennifer and his daughter-in-law, Jill and their accomplishments. He adored his two precious granddaughters, Caroline and Mary Bryce and his new grandson-in-law, Alex. All of his family loved Ed deeply and cherish sweet memories of time spent together. Ed is survived by his wife, Kay, his daughter, Jennifer of Greensboro, his son, Jason and wife Jill, granddaughters, Caroline Pring, Mary Bryce Pring Kramb and husband, Alex Kramb all of Atlanta, GA. Additional survivors include his siblings; Larry Pring of Hawaii, Gail Mintz (Myles), Marianne Pring, James Pring, John Pring and nieces and nephews all of Salisbury. The family would like to express deep appreciation for the compassionate care the Neuro ICU team at Moses Cone gave to our beloved husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ShepNet c/o Shepherd's Center, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro 27401 or St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St. Greensboro 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...EPISODES OF HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT INTO SUNDAY... .WIDESPREAD AREAS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF THE REGION SINCE LATE THURSDAY. THIS HAS LED TO SOME FLOODING OF URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS ALREADY. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY AS ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP AND MOVE OVER THE AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ANSON, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, MONTGOMERY, RANDOLPH, AND STANLY. * THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TRAINING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. AFTER 2 TO LOCALLY 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED, ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IS STILL EXPECTED. ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT HAVE HAD THE HEAVIEST RAIN ALREADY, FLASH FLOODING MAY QUICKLY RESULT. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.