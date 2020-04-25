GREENSBORO Alphus Ray Pridgen II, 44, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 28 in the mausoleum chapel of Lakeview Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family.

