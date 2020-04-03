OCTOBER 22, 1949 - APRIL 1, 2020 MAYODAN Phyllis Ann Priddy, 70, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ms. Priddy was born on October 22, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Paul John Priddy, Sr. and Earlene Montgomery Priddy. In her younger years, Phyllis worked at Washington Mills and later went on to work alongside of her family at Priddy's Restaurant. She enjoyed attending Woodbine Baptist Church in years past when her health would allow. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Angell, and her brother, Paul Priddy, Jr. Survivors include her niece, Leanne Angell Goodman (Craig); nephew, Jody Angell (Faith); great-nephews, Andrew Angell (Charissa) and Lee Angell (Kasey); five great-great-nephews and niece and a son, Michael Williams (Jean). Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 and/or Woodbine Baptist Church, 7546 NC Hwy. 135, Mayodan, NC 27027. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
