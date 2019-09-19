STONEVILLE Nicholas Ray Priddy, 36, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. A celebration of life will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, September 20 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison.
