March 4, 1927 - May 24, 2020 Pine Level Mildred "Louise" Hicks Price, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. She was born in Johnston County March 4, 1927 to the late Joseph R. and Carrie Deans Hicks. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, David I. Price, Sr., the love of her life, and her son, David I. Price Jr., in 2011. A graveside funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Selma Memorial Gardens. She was retired from Sylvania-Philips and after retirement worked at Creech Drug Co. in Selma. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Price Wilson and husband Jim of Greensboro; grandchildren, Traci Leigh Wilson of Las Vegas, NV, David I. Price III and Meredith Price of Raleigh; great-grandchild, Wyatt Price of Raleigh. A special thanks goes to her caregivers Patsy, Chrystal, Ann, JoAnn, Glenda, Ruthie, and Natalie who showered her with love and care the last year of her life. They all treated her like their "Mama". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or Johnston Health Foundation, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577 Attn: Hospice Fund. Parrish 1351 S. Pollock St.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.