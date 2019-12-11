APRIL 29, 1930 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM-Mrs. Bessie Tucker Price, 89, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away December 9, 2019 at her home. The daughter of the late Flay and Ethel Peeples Tucker, Mrs. Price was an assembler with Gilbarco for 17 years before serving as cook at Reynolds Park Nursing Home. Bessie was a member of Northwest Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, yardwork, and crocheting in her spare time. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Price was pre-deceased by her husband Warner Stewart Price; 3 brothers, Lee, C. A. (Peat), and Lonnie Tucker, and sister Ruby Bishop. Bessie is survived by children Katherine George (Ridley) of Walkertown, Karen Samuels (Gary) of High Point, Betty Corns (Randy) of Stokesdale, Dale Pegram of Winston-Salem, Roby Pegram of Winston-Salem, and Memory Dalton of Winston-Salem, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Walkertown, NC with Rev. Gary Styers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. B & B Funeral & Cremation Services 1528 National Highway
