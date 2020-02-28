Tim Preston (59) left us to be with the Lord on Feb. 19. A lifelong resident of Stokesdale, NC, he was a loving son, brother, uncle and neighbor and was proud of his community. Tim was an outdoor guy. He loved tending his garden, especially his tomatoes. He also loved to fish and hunt. Deer hunting was his passion. He always had a freezer full of game and fish. He also enjoyed yard work. He loved being on a mower. He was comfortable with most things outside. Tim was preceded in death by Carl Flu Preston (father), Lilly Ruth Preston (mother), Sherrell Preston (brother), Myra Jean Neal (sister), and Zane Preston (nephew). He is survived by sister Goldie Smith (Jimmy), niece Jammie Lookabill (Brent), nephews Preston Smith (Andrea) and Adam Neal. Also survived by several grand-nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and many special friends. The family would like to sincerely thank family and friends for your hugs and support during the difficult times. A special thanks to the team and residents of Carolina Pines. We are thankful for your love and support during this time. A memorial service will be held at Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale, NC 27357 on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020; visitation 1 to 1:45 and service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we encourage contribution to Hospice of Greensboro and Stokesdale Christian Church (General Fund). Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the Preston family.
