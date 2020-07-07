MARCH 28, 1947 - JULY 4, 2020 Anna Overton Pressley peacefully went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on July 4, 2020 in Greensboro, NC after complications from emergency open heart surgery. Public visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, both will be held at George Brothers Funeral Service at 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will follow the Friday service at Guilford Memorial Park. Anna was born in Rocky Mount, NC on March 28, 1947 and moved to Greensboro, NC after graduating college. She attended East Carolina University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. Anna touched the lives of many as a dedicated elementary school teacher, where she exercised her talents as an artist. She loved to cook and sew. Anna never knew a stranger and was kind to all she met. She had a giving spirit and was passionate about Bible study and her church. She loved spending time with her family and had a fondness for Yorkies like her beloved Dixie. Anna enjoyed travel, especially cruising, adventures to Alaska to see the northern lights, Hawaii, US national parks, and cherished the annual family beach trips to Hilton Head Island. Anna is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mary Ruth Overton. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Charlie Pressley, her brother Stephen Overton, her son Clint Pressley and wife Krista, her daughter Rachel Kirkman and husband Mike, and her four grandsons upon whom she doted: Wyatt, Rhett, Benjamin, and Grant, to whom she was known as 'Granna Anna.' If you wish to donate in her memory, please do so to the Jamestown United Methodist Church in Jamestown, NC. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive. Greensboro, NC 27406
