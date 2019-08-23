FEBRUARY 4, 1965 - AUGUST 8, 2019 Jeffrey Wayne Pratt of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Chula Vista, California, after a brave battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at the First Church of the Brethren, 730 Church St., Eden, North Carolina 27288, on Saturday, August 24. Visitation will be at the church at 2 p.m., followed by the celebration of his life at 3 p.m. Jeff was born and reared in Eden, NC, where he graduated from John M. Morehead High School in 1983. He received his bachelor's degree in business and economics from North Carolina State University in 1988. His successful career in banking, finance, and investing included positions in Washington, DC, Pinehurst, NC, and Charleston, SC. Jeff had a zest for life and loved all things North Carolina State University. He cherished his friends, family, and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers. Jeff's keen sense of humor will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his parents, James Pratt and Shirleen Pratt of Eden; his children, Camden Marie Pratt and Cayson James Pratt of Charleston, SC; his brother James Pratt, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dr. Michele D. Hicks; and his niece, Gwendolyn Zoe Pratt of Raleigh, NC; and his partner, Alyce Rogers, of Charleston, South Carolina. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.