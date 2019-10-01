OCTOBER 13, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Phyllis "PJ" Prather passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Chapel Hill. Born in Savanna, Illinois to the late Paul Daly and Sarah Campbell Daly, Phyllis was a talented artist. In her younger years she loved to paint and make ceramics. She and Jess travelled the East Coast with her antique business. She was an animal lover and adored her dog Max. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jess. Those left to cherish he memory include her daughter, Sheri Cox and her husband Scott of Chapel Hill; and her grandson, Christopher Cox of Tampa, FL. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Guilford County Humane Society, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel has the honor of assisting the Prather family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
