PRATER, JR., JOSEPH HIRAM 1928 - 2020 JOE PEACHES Prater, age 92, passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Patty; and sister, Aline Harris. Born in Chilhowie, Virginia on February 21, 1928, Joe grew up in southwest Virginia before attending and graduating from Emory and Henry College, serving in the US Navy during World War II, and working for Beaman Corporation as an engineer for 32 years, most of which were in Greensboro, NC. Joe was a devoted husband, loving father and "Pa-paw." His family was truly the center of his world and he especially loved spending time with the family during those wonderful, happy moments at the beach. He was an avid sports fan, especially NC State sports, and loved playing golf, which ultimately earned him the prestigious "green jacket" in Bristol, VA in 2004. He also loved the sun and especially the aforementioned beach, where he believed himself to reign as the perpetual champion of corn hole. He was a devoted and long-time member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC, where he was very active in the church's men's ministry, was known to ring a hand bell occasionally and of course, to enjoy those famous Presbyterian potluck dinners. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, "Annie," three children: Jeannie Ray and husband, Jim of Oak Ridge, NC; Joe Prater, III and wife, Cheryle of Garner, NC, and Laura Spencer and husband, Mike of Greensboro, NC; four grandchildren: Jason Ray and wife, Keely of Davidson, NC, Jonathan Ray and wife, Erin of Charlotte, NC; Brittany Stowell and husband, Dustin of Holly Springs, NC; and Joe Prater, IV of Fuquay-Varina, NC; and four great grandchildren: Brayden Ray, Rylan Ray, Jackson Ray, and Layla Stowell. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time. Arrangements by George Brothers Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 Sixteenth Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.