CLIMAX Paul Lamar Pozil, 81, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Pozil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries