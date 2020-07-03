Winifred "Winnie" Latisha Powers, 83, a resident of Rock Hill, SC and a former resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 30, 1936 in Guilford County, NC, the daughter of Bennie C. and Maybelle Lyman Todd. She was retired from the Adams-Millis Corp., now Hanes Brand. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie Smith, Jeanette Gann and her brothers, Elmer Todd, Jerry Todd and Billy Todd. Winnie is survived by her sons, Richard L. Powers and wife Sigrid Powers of Charlotte, NC, Everett Keith Powers and wife Jerrie of Rock Hill, SC, Samuel C. Powers and wife Sandra of Greensboro, NC; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Pastors Dr. Scott Winnail and Mr. John Strain. Entombment will follow in the Sedgefield Memorial Mausoleum at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 5 from 1 until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Winnie's memory to: Living Church of God, P.O. Box 3810, Charlotte, NC 28227-8010 USA or to Providence Care, P.O. Box 10984, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
