POWERS, OLLIN MANLEY JUNE 17, 1934 - DECEMBER 18, 2019 Mr. Ollin Manley Powers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. Mr. Powers was born the 9th of 11 children on June 17, 1934 in Robeson County to Fannie Britt Powers and Avery Millard Powers. He graduated from St. Paul's High School in St. Paul, NC. After high school, he attended Wake Forest University and proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Roadway Express after many years of service and driving over three million safe miles. Mr. Powers was also a longtime member of First Christian Church in Greensboro, NC. Ollin had a gift for visiting family and spending time with them. He made an effort to be at all the special graduations, weddings and special celebrations for many of his nieces and nephews. He kept up with those he knew when he grew up and loved to share news. In his early retirement years, he was frequently seen outside with his beloved Boston terrier, Sam. He was a huge fan of keeping up with the stock market news and making investments with all the change he saved from his trips at work. He enjoyed homemade peach ice cream, Thanksgivings at the farm, summer trips to Wrightsville beach and visiting his relatives. When his short-term memory failed him, Ollin's later years were spent in the care of six wonderful caregivers who loved him and gave him the dignity and joy to spend his last years at his home. The family extends their eternal gratitude to Letisa Woodberry, Tarshia Woodberry, Frieda Graham, Amanda Smith and Crystal Ruiz. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Rose Chason Powers. He is survived by his loving son, John Powers (and wife Anne) and two beloved grandchildren, Robert "Robbie" Michael Powers and Elizabeth Grace Powers; his sister, Mabel Prevatte; sisters-in-law, Verlon Powers, Betty Powers and Kaye Powers; and many special nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home, 801 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, NC 28358. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
