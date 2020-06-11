OCTOBER 4, 1942 - JUNE 7, 2020 Betty Jean passed away on June 7 at Carolina Pines after a long illness. She is survived by a daughter Tery Mote (David), son Tommy Power, three grandchildren Aaron (Rena), Matthew Greene (Amber) and Jesse Power and three great-grandchildren Rosemary Greene, Grayson, Nova Greene, one sister Billie Nance (Buddy). At the request of the family, no services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

