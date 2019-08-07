JULY 10, 2019 CLEVELAND, SC - Richard Adams Powell ("Dick"), age 78, passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home. Born in Eden, NC, he was student body president at Morehead High School and a member of the 1958 state championship football team. He graduated from Duke University, served as a helicopter mechanic in the Army, and became a salesman for Continental Can Company and Stanley Vidmar. He chose landscaping as a second career as he founded and built Powellhouse Landscaping. He loved the natural world. In retirement he enjoyed spending time on the porch of his quiet mountain cabin. He keenly appreciated the beauty in the world around him. Love, family, and friends were truly important to him. He always enjoyed new friends, and he cherished the ones he already had. He was but a phone call or visit away. He adored family and always made sure friends felt like family, because to him, they were. He liked sports and sleeping whenever he felt like it. He also loved a good time and a cold beer. Music and freedom touched him deeply. He loved to travel. As a young man he adventured with friends across the United States, Mexico, and Cuba. The beach remained a favorite destination throughout his life. He also delighted in being slightly outrageous. Nephews and friends remember unconventional Christmas presents. He found something unexpected that gave laughter and sometimes turned out to be quite useful. His smile would make your worst day better, and his understanding and compassion were remarkable. Love is what he knew best and did best, and those who were touched by it, know it and remember it. Family was a central theme of his life. He was predeceased by his mother Sara "Sally" Ryan Powell, father John Perry Powell, Sr., and brother John Perry Powell, Jr. He is survived by his son Benjamin Gray Powell, his daughter Suzanna Powell Greer (Jason), his sister Susan Holmes Powell (Gene Falls), his sister-in-law Sue Kasey Powell, nephew Ryan Perry Powell (Lila), nephew Patrick Gordon Powell, great-niece Kasey and great-nephew Garrett. He leaves behind lifelong friends as well. A memorial party according to his wishes will be held at a later date.
