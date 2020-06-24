November 5, 1931 - June 22, 2020 Nancy Barbee Powell, formerly of 1105 Green St., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hillside Nursing Center in Wake Forest, NC. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens with Rev. Joe Tarpley officiating. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family will have a formal celebration of her life at a later date. Nancy was a native of Rockingham County and the daughter of the late Claude and Blanche Moore Barbee. She graduated from Reidsville High School and attended UNC at Greensboro and graduated from the NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from the Rockingham County Health Department as a nurse after 30 years of service. She was a longtime and faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Louise Parker Sunday School Class. She was the former member and president of the Rockingham County Nurses Association. Nancy will always be remembered for her caring spirit and love for family and friends. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Powell; her brother, Claude Barbee; and nephew, Charlie Barbee. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Powell Bourne and husband, Stuart; grandchildren, Christina, Melissa and Jamie Bourne; sister-in-law, Barbara Barbee; 5 nieces and 1 nephew. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
