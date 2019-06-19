SHELBY Mrs. Lucy Raye Saunders Powell, 92, of Shelby, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Burke County to the late Edward W. Saunders and Nora C. Saunders. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Benjamin Powell, and her six siblings. Raye loved children and worked part-time as a tutorial aide at Elizabeth Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, attended the Bayliss Sunday School Class, and was active in the Women's Morning Circle. Raye was a wonderful cook and known for her delicious coffee cakes and chocolate chip cookies. She lived life to the fullest and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Raye is survived by her daughters, Jackie Pearce and husband Ed Pearce of Greensboro and Jill Powell of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Ben, Jane and Lucy Pearce. A private memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Boulevard, Shelby, North Carolina 28152 or Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Powell family.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT FOR SECTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... .UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OCCURRED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING PRODUCING ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES. CONTINUED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE MORE HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FORSYTH AND GUILFORD. * UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS PRODUCED UP TO A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT MONDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OCCURRED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING PRODUCING ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES. CONTINUED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE MORE HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING. * HEAVY RAIN ON SATURATED GROUND WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF FLASH FLOODING THROUGH TONIGHT, PARTICULARLY IN URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS, AND WHERE HEAVY RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT FOR FORSYTH COUNTY. SWOLLEN CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND FURTHER RAPID RISES IN WATER LEVELS WILL ALSO RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
