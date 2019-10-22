HAROLD OWEN POWELL, 91, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the High Point Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Interment with Military Honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family, go to www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

