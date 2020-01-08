NOVEMBER 26, 1939 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Doris Carolyn Jester Powell, 80, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus with family at her side on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after an extended stay at the Penn Center of Reidsville, NC. Doris is survived by her three children: Rod and wife Kim of Casar, NC, Bryan and wife Kim of Reidsville, NC, and daughter Beth and her husband Bill Crowe of Georgetown, Texas; along with her beloved 7 grandchildren: Clair Powell-Morrow and husband Jeremiah of Portland, Oregon; Austin Powell of Washington, DC; Abby Powell of Charlotte, NC; Alyson Powell of Raleigh, NC; Amanda Powell, Reidsville, NC; Evelyn Crowe and Scott Crowe of Georgetown, Texas; and her sister Glenna Worsham of Charleston, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents Vallie and Gurney Jester as well as her daughter-in-law, Cinnie Mack Powell. Born November 26, 1939 in Wellford, South Carolina, Doris, a divorcee, single-handedly raised her three children while working as an RN and health care professional for over 30 years. She is a 1957 graduate of TL Hannah High School in Anderson, SC and a 1960 graduate of South Carolina Baptist Hospital Nursing School. She graduated with a BS from High Point College in 1982. Following this, Doris worked as administrator of Gastonia Brian Center, where she was recognized as Administrator of the Year. In 1987, Doris was administrator of the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands, NC. Doris then worked with the South Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Commission. She also worked as an RN at the Charleston VA Hospital and a teacher of nurses and nurse-techs at Trident Technical College in Charleston. Doris moved to Reidsville, NC in 2001 to be closer to her family after retiring from her busy career. Doris was an avid reader, Scrabble player, and wine connoisseur. She is beloved by all of her 7 grandchildren who will cherish memories of visiting her in Charleston, High Rock Lake boat adventures, ice cream dates at Mayberry, and all the laughs shared over the years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Penn Nursing Center for their care and support over the last few years; the pastors and friends of Woodmont Methodist Church and Mission First for their steadfast visits; and to the staff at Hospice of Rockingham County for their help and guidance in her last days. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Hospice of Rockingham County, at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. The family will host a private memorial at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
