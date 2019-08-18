GREENSBORO George William "Bill" Poulos, of Greensboro, NC passed away quietly at home on July 5, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at Canterbury School in the Phillips Chapel, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Poulos family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.