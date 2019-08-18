GREENSBORO George William "Bill" Poulos, of Greensboro, NC passed away quietly at home on July 5, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, at Canterbury School in the Phillips Chapel, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Poulos family.

