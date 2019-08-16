AUGUST 1, 1930 - AUGUST 10, 2019 Louise Jett Porter, 89, passed away peacefully in her room at Well-Spring Retirement Community on August 10, 2019 in Greensboro. Born in Richmond, Kentucky and raised in and around Lexington, Louise was the daughter of Bank of the Bluegrass founder, Charles H. "Pappy" Jett, Jr. and Sara Ewell (Williams) Jett, and sister to Charles H. "Charley" Jett, III. She was a longtime resident of Colts Neck, New Jersey. Louise never lost her accent or her attachment to Lexington, KY. She loved her children and their spouses, literature, music, her shade gardens and her friends, but, even more, her grandchildren. Louise was a loving correspondent and avid photographer of every stage of their lives. To her, they were all (at any age or height) "mah lil muffin." Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Philip T. Porter. She is survived by her two children, Philip "Flip" Carrington Porter of Holliston, MA and Sara Shelby (Porter) Taylor of Oak Ridge, NC, their spouses and three granddaughters, Madison Glenn Porter, Sara Lindsey Taylor, and Eva Carrington Porter. A private memorial is being planned in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
