BURLINGTON Justin Porter, 15, died Monday, June 22, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, June 27 at Power House Deliverance, 1800 Willow Rd., Greensboro at 12 p.m.Interment will follow at Alamance Memorial Park.Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

