"Beloved Son - Only Begotten Son Lil Jay"--Master Justin Lionel Trevon Porter was born on August 18, 2004, to Dr. Jeremicus L. Porter and Kandis Sauls in Greensboro, North Carolina. Justin left a legacy of love and joy with his sudden departure on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was a rising junior at Eastern Guilford High School, Gibsonville, North Carolina. Justin was an outgoing and energetic young man who loved his family, basketball, and video games. He also was extremely passionate about collecting sneakershe was an official "sneakerhead." He was blessed to grow up with a loving and caring family that extended beyond his parents. He was taught that what you are is God's gift to you, but what you become is your gift to God. Justin loved God and desired to honor God with his life. Justin leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Kandis Sauls (Burlington, NC); his father, Dr. Jeremicus L Porter (McLeansville, NC); his sister, Logann Porter (McLeansville, NC); special mother Kimberly Graves (Greensboro, NC); his grandparents, L.H. and Janice Sauls (Eureka, NC); Bishop J.V. and Nora Porter (Fayetteville, NC); and host of aunts and uncles, cousins, godparents and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Justin Porter Memorial Scholarship Fund by the following ways: To give by check, please make payable to the Forsyth Tech Foundation, and mail to the address below. Please make sure they include the name of the scholarship in the memo section of the check. The Forsyth Tech Foundation, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. To give online, go to Donate to make a gift. Please make sure they follow the instructions below: Enter the amount of the gift in the drop-down box "(Optional) Use this donation for," please select "Other." Once you select your method of payment (PayPal or Debit/Credit Card), please put the name of the scholarship in the note section. A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hargett Funeral Service, Inc., 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, June 27 at Power House Deliverance, 1800 Willow Road, Greensboro. Visitation with the family begins at 11 a.m. followed by the service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Alamance Memorial Park, Burlington. Live stream will be at tgc.churchonline.org.
