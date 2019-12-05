JANUARY 25, 1934 - DECEMBER 2, 2019 Peggy Wells Pope, 85, of Greensboro, began a new journey on December 2, 2019. There will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 6309 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. The celebration will be followed by a visitation with the family in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Presbyterian Church, where Peggy was long-time member. Peggy was the daughter of the late David and Katherine Wells of Teachey, NC. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Graham Aubrey Pope, along with children Graham Pope, Jr. (Bonnie), David Pope (Lorraine), and Ann Goodwin (Paul Gautreau), grandchildren Graham Pope III ("Bud"), Katy Newberry, Meghan Pope, Sam Pope, Melissa Pope, and Will Goodwin, and great-granddaughter, Scarlet Malone. Among other surviving family are sisters Mary Alice Scott (Joe Hart), Arlene Fabitz (Rich), and brother David Wells (Kay) as well as many nieces and nephews. Peggy was born and raised in Teachey, NC and was one of three generations (grandmother, mother, and uncle) to have graduated from Guilford College. Among her favorite times were the annual Topsail Beach trips with her siblings and their growing families. She was proud to be part of a large and loving family. The family would like to thank the many who have provided love and support during this time of loss.
