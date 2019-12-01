AUGUST 10, 1952 - NOVEMBER 26, 2019 Kathy Lynn Pope, 67, died at Beacon Place Hospice Home in Greensboro, NC on November 26, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1952 in Fort Thomas, KY, to the late Donald Keith Dudderar and Geraldine Senour Dudderar. Kathy was a proud graduate from Highlands High School and the University of Kentucky. She later married Richard Tilden Pope on October 8, 1977. In 1995, they moved to Jamestown, NC with their four children. Kathy was thoughtful and loving, often putting others' needs before her own. Her smile was warm and welcoming to everyone she met. Family was the joy of her life, along with her faith in the Lord. During her lifetime, Kathy cared for a wide variety of pets and was a lover of all animals. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Lynn Sitton (husband Evan) of Durham, NC and Martha Meyer Pope of Greensboro, NC; her two sons, Kyle Tilden Pope (wife Samia) of Waxhaw, NC and Wesley Senour Pope (wife Lauren) of Pineville, NC; and six grandchildren, with one on the way. Kathy was preceded in death by her younger brother, Douglas Dudderar and her older sister, Donna Jo Crooks. A visitation will be held at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Jamestown United Methodist Church in Jamestown, NC at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the people that have supported them through this difficult time. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Pope family. On line condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.