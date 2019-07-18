JANUARY 6, 1929 - JULY 16, 2019 Viola LaRue Allred Poole, 90, of Asheboro, died Tuesday, July 16 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel and will have Rev. Cindy Ramirez and Rev. Tommy Robertson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Randolph Memorial Park. Born on January 6, 1929, in Randolph Co., Viola was the daughter of the late Christopher Shobert Allred and Pearl Bailey Allred. She graduated from Asheboro Beauty School and had kept her license until she was over 80 years old. She owned and operated Allred Seafood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roy K. Poole and brothers, Wyatt Allred and Lynwood Allred. Surviving are her daughter, LaRue Poole of Asheboro; son, Kenneth A. Poole of Seagrove; sister, Layrelnia Brewer of Asheboro; brother, Darrell Allred and wife Judy of Beaufort, NC; several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at Ridge Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Charlotte United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2576, Asheboro, NC 27204. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC 908 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, NC 27203
