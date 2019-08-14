SEPTEMBER 8, 1928 - AUGUST 11, 2019 Mary McLean Poole, of Greensboro, died at home surrounded by her family on August 11, 2019 following several months of declining health. She was born September 8, 1928 in Scotland County to Henry and Aura Sherouse Mclean. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, J Wayne Poole; son, James W Poole; brothers, James P Mclean and Willian G Mclean; and sisters, Sallie Ann Chirdon and Lula M McRae. She attended Coker College in Hartsville, SC and Presbyterian Jr. College in Maxton, NC before marrying Wayne and moving to Greensboro in 1949. Together fifty-three years, she and Wayne worked side by side in raising five sons. In 1976, together they organized J. Wayne Poole, Inc., a general construction firm still operated by her children and grandchildren. Her home was always open to entertaining their many friends and associates, and all of the companions and cohorts of her boys. Always happy to be with her brothers and sisters and their families, she spent time each year in Maxton, NC and Ocala, FL. Mary loved learning about and was proud of the ancestry and history of the Scots and Salzburgers from whom she was descended. She loved supporting the Greensboro Historical Museum, the Maxton History Society, and the Centre Presbyterian Church. She is survived by sons J. Wayne Poole, Jr. and wife Penny Straughan Poole, Jeffrey W. Poole, Jerry W. Poole and wife Elizabeth Scott Poole, and Joseph W. Poole; her grandchildren J. Wayne Poole III and wife Katherine Black Poole, Sarah Catherine Poole, Addison Scott Poole and fiancé Jaime Hall, Jacob Mclean Poole, Joseph Carlisle Poole, and Mary Katherine Poole; and great grandchildren J. W. Poole IV and Eleanor Rawlings Poole. The family is deeply grateful to Cherise Hubbard and Bernice Johnson of Visiting Angels--Cherise for her loving devotion to Mary for the past year at home and during hospital stays; and Bernice for her caring support. The family also wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the invaluable support they provided. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Centre Presbyterian Church Cemetery Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 665, Maxton, North Carolina 28365. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Poole family. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
